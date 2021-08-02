Westminster Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B103182
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Timothy Alibozek
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/26/21 1546 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Nicholas Lauro
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shirley, New York
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date, Vermont State Police were notified of a violation of conditions of release of Nicholas Lauro. While lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility, Lauro attempted to get in contact with an individual he was court ordered not to have contact with as part of his conditions of release. Lauro was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division on 09/14/21 at 0800 hours. Lauro is currently lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility in regards to a different case.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/14/21 at 0800 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windsor County
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600