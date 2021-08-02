Westminster Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B103182

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Timothy Alibozek

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 07/26/21 1546 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Nicholas Lauro

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shirley, New York

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date, Vermont State Police were notified of a violation of conditions of release of Nicholas Lauro. While lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility, Lauro attempted to get in contact with an individual he was court ordered not to have contact with as part of his conditions of release. Lauro was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division on 09/14/21 at 0800 hours. Lauro is currently lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility in regards to a different case.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/14/21 at 0800 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

