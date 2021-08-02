Public Notice, CALEA Announcement

NASHVILLE--- The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is scheduled for an on-site assessment as part of a program to maintain accreditation by verifying it meets professional standards.

Administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA®), the accreditation program requires agencies to comply with state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.

Agency employees and the public are invited to offer comments by calling (615) 741- 2513 on August 9, 2021 between the hours of 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Comments will be taken by the assessment team.

Telephone comments must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards. A copy of the standards is available at each of the eight THP headquarters. The locations and telephone numbers are available on the department's website: https:// www.tn.gov/safety/tnhp/thpcontacts.html.

Agency employees and the public are also invited to attend a virtual town hall style meeting to address any questions as it relates CALEA’s standards. The virtual event will take place in the McCord Hall training room located at 1150 Foster Avenue, Nashville, Tennessee. The event is scheduled for August 9, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security's mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.