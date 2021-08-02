Opinion: COVID-19 is being used as a reason to keep people jailed without a trial. This has to stop

If we’re able to rub shoulders in a crowded bar or stadium, then a constitutionally mandated trial should be able to proceed, especially when a person’s freedom is on the line. Jury trials should resume and no further trial extensions should be granted.
