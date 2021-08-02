Warner Ross appointed as Tennessee’s Assistant Adjutant General - Army

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, announced today that Col. Warner “Nubbin” Ross, from Hardeman County, will serve as the Tennessee Military Department’s Assistant Adjutant General–Army effective immediately.

“Col. Ross is a proven leader with experience gained from numerous deployments and command positions held within the military as well as leadership positions in the civilian sector,” said Holmes. “His experience will be invaluable and we are fortunate to have him on our command team.”

As the Assistant Adjutant General-Army, Ross will be responsible for more than 9,000 Tennessee National Guard Soldiers serving throughout the state. Prior to this appointment, he served as the commander of the 194th Engineer Brigade headquartered in Jackson. Ross will be promoted to the rank of Brigadier General during a ceremony, in Bolivar, on Sept. 19.

In order to serve as the Assistant Adjutant General-Army, Ross was first approved by a federal general officer recognition board, then confirmed by the U.S. Senate, and appointed by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

Currently residing in Toone, Ross started his military career in 1990 by enlisting in the Tennessee National Guard as an infantryman. He then commissioned as an infantry officer in 1991 after attending the Tennessee National Guard’s Officer Candidate School. Over the next 30 years, Ross served in various command and staff positions to include the commander of 1st Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, and commander of the 194th Engineer Brigade. He deployed to Iraq twice for Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004 and 2010 as well as served in Kuwait in 2020.

Ross holds a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration from the University of Mississippi and dual Master’s Degrees in Education Curriculum and Administrative Supervision from Freed-Hardeman University. He is a graduate of the United States Army War College where he received his Master’s Degree in Strategic Studies. He also has a distinguished career in education and has served as the Hardeman County Director of Schools since 2012.