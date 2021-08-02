Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Gordon announces wild bison raffle winner

The raffle, which was only open to Wyoming residents, raised $5,030.

8/2/2021 7:36:07 PM

Cheyenne - Governor Mark Gordon is pleased to congratulate Michael Lenz of Alpine as the 2021 winner of the Wyoming Governor's Wild Bison raffle. For the second year, Governor Gordon donated a bison license to support Wyoming wildlife conservation. 

“I offer my congratulations to Michael and send my well-wishes to him for a successful hunt,” Governor Gordon said. “I want to thank all those who purchased a raffle ticket to support Wyoming’s spectacular wildlife.”

The raffle, which was only open to Wyoming residents, raised $5,030. Proceeds will go to the Wyoming Governor’s Big Game License Coalition to help support efforts to sustain Wyoming’s wildlife. Each year the Coalition raises over $1 million that supports the state’s wildlife. To learn more about 2021 projects, visit the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website.  

(Michael Pearlman, Gov. Gordon's office - Michael.Pearlman@wyo.gov)

- WGFD -

