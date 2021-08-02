Sage Grouse Implementation Team to meet in Lander

The public is invited to attend in-person or online.

8/2/2021 7:40:37 PM

Cheyenne - The Sage Grouse Implementation Team (SGIT) will meet at 9 a.m. Aug. 11 in Lander. The meeting will be held in the Fremont Room at The Inn at Lander, 260 Grandview Dr. The public is invited to attend in-person or online. The full agenda is available online; times and agenda items may be subject to change. The public can also register now to watch through Zoom. The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish at (307) 777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -