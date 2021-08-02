Mark Conrad retires from Game and Fish

Conrad served 25 years with the state

8/2/2021 7:48:42 PM

Cheyenne - Mark Conrad is retiring after more than 25 years with the State of Wyoming, Conrad capped off his career at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, serving as a biologist with the Habitat Protection Program, a section that primarily works with industry and developers to keep the interests of wildlife and fish forefront in projects.

Conrad is a California native, but spent time working in Wyoming in his youth, eventually calling the Cowboy State home after graduating from UC Davis with a degree in geology. He worked for five years with the U.S. Forest Service studying impacts of acid precipitation on alpine ecosystems in the Snowy Range, then went to the University of Wyoming for his master’s degree studying aquatic toxicology.

Conrad began his state career with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, where he spent 20 years in a number of capacities 一 conducting stream assessments, managing the storm water program, writing the state water quality assessment reports and as a NEPA cooperator. He joined Game and Fish in 2017, and contributed to several major projects throughout the state. Conrad played a pivotal role helping to secure industry funding to implement the ongoing Shirley Basin pronghorn study aimed at assessing the impacts of wind energy development on the use of crucial winter range.

“We’re appreciative of the experience and knowledge of the federal planning process that Mark brought to Game and Fish,” said Amanda Losch, Habitat Protection Program supervisor. “We wish him the best in his retirement.”

Conrad said his most fulfilling achievement over his career was working with developers to minimize impacts to wildlife habitat.

“It’s rewarding to work closely with industry partners, and then see changes in the way developments are proposed to minimize impact to habitat. Some of these partners go on to be leaders and advocates for wildlife,” Conrad said.

When thinking over his 25-year career, Conrad looks fondly upon the time spent traveling the state and working on-the-ground as an advocate for wildlife conservation.

“I’ve just always been the type of person who liked to see new country and how it all fits together,” Conrad said.

Conrad will miss the relationships he’s built within state government and with partner agencies. He plans to retire in Cheyenne with his wife, Chris, traveling and spending time in the wilderness.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -