Westminster Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B103258

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Timothy Alibozek

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/02/21 0947 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Staver Rd, Marlboro

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Benjamin Kowalski

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/02/21, at approximately 0807 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a family fight on Staver Rd in Marlboro. Troopers remained on scene until Kowalski left the residence on his bicycle. Shortly after leaving the residence, at the above time, Troopers received a call from the residence that Kowalski came back to the residence and caused damage. Investigation revealed Kowalski threw a rock and a bug spray bottle at the garage, breaking a windowpane on the garage door. Kowalski was cited on scene in appear in Vermont Family Court Windham County on 09/23/21 at 1300 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/23/21 at 1300 hours

COURT: Vermont Family Court Windham County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600