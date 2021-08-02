Westminster Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B103258
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Timothy Alibozek
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/02/21 0947 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Staver Rd, Marlboro
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Benjamin Kowalski
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/02/21, at approximately 0807 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a family fight on Staver Rd in Marlboro. Troopers remained on scene until Kowalski left the residence on his bicycle. Shortly after leaving the residence, at the above time, Troopers received a call from the residence that Kowalski came back to the residence and caused damage. Investigation revealed Kowalski threw a rock and a bug spray bottle at the garage, breaking a windowpane on the garage door. Kowalski was cited on scene in appear in Vermont Family Court Windham County on 09/23/21 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/23/21 at 1300 hours
COURT: Vermont Family Court Windham County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600