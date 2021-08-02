Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 395 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,041 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B103258

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Timothy Alibozek                            

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 08/02/21 0947 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Staver Rd, Marlboro

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Benjamin Kowalski                                              

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/02/21, at approximately 0807 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a family fight on Staver Rd in Marlboro. Troopers remained on scene until Kowalski left the residence on his bicycle. Shortly after leaving the residence, at the above time, Troopers received a call from the residence that Kowalski came back to the residence and caused damage. Investigation revealed Kowalski threw a rock and a bug spray bottle at the garage, breaking a windowpane on the garage door. Kowalski was cited on scene in appear in Vermont Family Court Windham County on 09/23/21 at 1300 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/23/21 at 1300 hours           

COURT: Vermont Family Court Windham County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.