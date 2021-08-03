Submit Release
News Search

There were 438 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,066 in the last 365 days.

Hollywood Voice Actor and Entrepreneur Harlan Rector's Spiritual Awakening

Harlan Rector, Author of 'I Matter'

I MATTER...Finding Meaning In Your Life At Any Age

"I Matter...Finding Meaning In Your Life At Any Age" is a collection of essays from people who have experienced positive change in their lives.

The inspiration for I MATTER came in an answer to this prayer, “God, what do you want me to do?””
— Harlan Rector, Author of 'I Matter'
LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I MATTER...Finding Meaning In Your Life At Any Age is co-authored by 87 years young Harlan Rector. Harlan has been an art director at a leading advertising agency, a successful Hollywood voice actor, portrait artist and entrepreneur.

Inspired by his own spiritual awakening and acceptance of God in his life, I MATTER is an uplifting series of 4 books with essays written by himself and marvelous individuals like multi-time Grammy winner and gospel music icon Stephen Curtis Chapman, legendary screen actress Dee Wallace (ET, The New Lassie) and his own son, actor/comedian Jeff Rector.

I MATTER...finding meaning in your life at any age is the first in a 4 part series of essays. Other books in the series feature essays written by people from all walks of life including a one time substance user who went on to open rehabilitation facilities, celebrities and a former NFL linebacker.

To read more about Mr. Rector and his books visit http://www.harlanrector.com/

Jeff Johnson/ Shaili Priya
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-589-8960
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Hollywood Voice Actor and Entrepreneur Harlan Rector's Spiritual Awakening

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.