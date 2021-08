Hollywood Voice Actor and Entrepreneur Harlan Rector's Spiritual Awakening

Harlan Rector, Author of 'I Matter' I MATTER...Finding Meaning In Your Life At Any Age

"I Matter...Finding Meaning In Your Life At Any Age" is a collection of essays from people who have experienced positive change in their lives.

The inspiration for I MATTER came in an answer to this prayer, “God, what do you want me to do?”” — Harlan Rector, Author of 'I Matter'

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- I MATTER...Finding Meaning In Your Life At Any Age is co-authored by 87 years young Harlan Rector . Harlan has been an art director at a leading advertising agency, a successful Hollywood voice actor, portrait artist and entrepreneur.Inspired by his own spiritual awakening and acceptance of God in his life, I MATTER is an uplifting series of 4 books with essays written by himself and marvelous individuals like multi-time Grammy winner and gospel music icon Stephen Curtis Chapman, legendary screen actress Dee Wallace (ET, The New Lassie) and his own son, actor/comedian Jeff Rector.I MATTER...finding meaning in your life at any age is the first in a 4 part series of essays. Other books in the series feature essays written by people from all walks of life including a one time substance user who went on to open rehabilitation facilities, celebrities and a former NFL linebacker.To read more about Mr. Rector and his books visit http://www.harlanrector.com/