Concrete Patching Scheduled on Route 283 in Lancaster County

Work is part of pavement preservation project

Harrisburg, PA – Concrete pavement patching is scheduled to begin this weekend on a section of Route 283 in Lancaster County. This work is included in a pavement preservation project on Route 283 in Elizabethtown Borough and Mount Joy Township.

Weather permitting, concrete patching will be performed from 7 PM Friday, August 6, to 5 AM Monday, August 9. Lane restrictions will be in place in both directions of Route 283 from Elizabethtown Road to the Cloverleaf Road exit. Motorists should expect delays.

This work will be performed during the same hours on the following weekends:

August 13-August 16

August 20-August 23

August 27-August 30

September 10-September 13

The contractor will continue working normal hours from 7 PM to 6 AM Sunday through Thursday nights, with the possibility of work during those hours on Friday and Saturday nights. Lane closures will be in place during work hours.

There will also be ramp closures at Route 743. Updated press releases will be issued prior to ramp closures.

This project is expected to be completed by December of 2021.

JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, PA, is the prime contractor on this $2,481,246 project.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D8Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAHarrisburg and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018