Resurfacing Project on Route 772 in Lancaster County to Begin

Harrisburg, PA – A 2.25-mile resurfacing project on Route 772 (Manheim Street/Mount Joy Road) in Mount Joy Borough and Mount Joy and Ralpho townships, Lancaster County, is scheduled to begin Monday, August 9.

This project includes base repairs, milling and paving, drainage, including a pipe replacement, tree removal, and guide rail updates on Route 772 from Route 230 (Main Street) in Mount Joy Borough to Route 283 in Ralpho Township. Work also includes curb ramp and railroad crossing upgrades.

Milling and drainage work will be performed during daylight hours. Paving will follow during nighttime hours. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane under flagging. Motorists should expect delays. There will be no lane restrictions during peak morning and afternoon hours.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., of New Enterprise, PA is the prime contractor on this $1,306,033 project.

This project is expected to be completed by December 7, 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018