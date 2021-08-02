» News » 2021 » Missouri State Parks announces 2022 grant round fo...

Missouri State Parks announces 2022 grant round for Historic Preservation Fund grants

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 2, 2021 – Missouri State Parks announces the opening of the 2022 grant round for the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) Grants.

Certified local governments, county governmental entities, municipalities and nonprofit organizations with a historic preservation mission are eligible to apply for the Historic Preservation Fund grants. However, only applications from certified local governments will be considered for the mandated 10% pass-through funds. The HPF grants fund projects that relate directly to the identification, evaluation, or protection of historic properties.

“Missouri State Parks is proud to promote historic preservation in the state of Missouri. The Historic Preservation Fund pass-through grants are one way we are able to help preserve Missouri’s significant cultural heritage.” said Mike Sutherland, director of Missouri State Parks.

For more information about this grant programs or to download the grant applications visit mostateparks.com/page/84331/historic-preservation-fund-grants. For questions, contact grants management staff. Deadline to apply is Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.

For more information on HPF grants, contact the Grants Management Section with Missouri State Parks at 573-751-7958 or mpsgrants@dnr.mo.gov.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit https://mostateparks.commostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

