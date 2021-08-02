Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Troop B West / Death investigation

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 21B302161

TROOPER: Detective Trooper Adria Pickin

STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Troop B West – New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 1:48 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021

LOCATION: Somerset Reservoir parking area, Somerset, VT

INCIDENT: Death investigation

 

VICTIM: Joseph Schoenig

AGE: 73

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a death that was reported Saturday, July 31, 2021. Police were notified at 1:48 p.m. that a body was found inside a vehicle located in a parking area at the Somerset Reservoir in the town of Somerset, Vermont. Responding troopers processed the scene and found evidence that was consistent with a firearm-related death by suicide. The victim was identified as Joseph Schoenig, 73, of Bennington, who had been reported missing to the Bennington Police Department on July 19.

 

Schoenig’s body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The death is not considered suspicious. Anyone with information that might be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Detective Trooper Adria Pickin of the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Troop B West – New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919.

 

- 30 -

 

 

