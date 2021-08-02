“Highlights with Hegeman” for the Week of Aug. 2: The State Fair Returns

For nearly a year and a half, we have heard the term “the new normal” more times than we can count. The ongoing pandemic has uprooted so many of the things we used to do, or take for granted, every day. Because of COVID-19, the Missouri State Fair had to be revamped last year. But, this year, the plan is to return to the same fair we have come to know and love.

This year, the Missouri State Fair will run from Aug. 12-22 in Sedalia. This year’s theme is “Our Missouri Celebration,” which is fitting, given how long it feels since we were last able to visit with our friends and neighbors in such a large gathering. This also follows along with Missouri’s bicentennial — celebrating 200 years as the Show-Me State.

They are really going all out for this year’s fair, too. In addition to the regular big-name entertainers who will perform on the main stage, the truck and tractor pulls that always bring in big crowds, there will also be additional stages with Missouri musicians performing nearly each day of the fair. All of the regular features of the fair will also be held as usual, including the queen coronation. There will also be plenty of family-friendly activities throughout the fairgrounds. The Missouri State Fair is always a crowd pleaser, no matter your age.

In addition, the fair’s opening weekend — Aug. 14 and 15 — will include a “Salute to Our Heroes,” along with “Military Appreciation Day” on Aug. 15. Honoring our military is a common theme for each year of the fair, and I am happy to see time set aside specifically for them this year as well.

I hope families throughout northwest Missouri will take the time to venture to Sedalia and spend a day at the Missouri State Fair. We have so many great farm families, and they work so hard very year to get to the fair. I look forward to seeing these wonderful people at the Missouri State Fair this year.

As always, please feel free to call, email or write with your ideas or concerns. My Capitol office number is (573) 751-1415, my email is dan.hegeman@senate.mo.gov and my mailing address is Room 332, State Capitol Building, Jefferson City, MO 65101.