SKYVIEW CLOSES FIRST M&A TRANSACTION SERVING AS LISTING AGENT, INVESTMENT BANK, AND CREDIT FACILITY
Billion-dollar RIA Berger Financial Group, based in Minneapolis, MN, completes acquisition of a Phoenix, AZ RIAWAYZATA, MINNESOTA, USA, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkyView is pleased to announce the first M&A closing that utilized all three SkyView M&A entities in the transaction. The acquiree was listed on APBOE.com under the ticker symbol AZFP, SkyView Investment Banking provided sell-side M&A consulting, and SkyView Partners facilitated the bank financing to fund the acquisition.
“It’s exciting for us to witness a culmination of all three entities at SkyView facilitating one transaction,” stated Scott Wetzel, JD CEO of SkyView. “At the end of the day, Berger Financial taking the time to retain a PurchasingPowerTM score on APBOE led to a significant acquisition – not to mention SkyView providing the financing.”
Berger Financial Group has successfully built a $1 billion-plus RIA via organic growth and M&A. The acquiree (not disclosed) was listed on APBOE.com by SkyView Investment Banking in early 2021, where Berger identified the opportunity. “We’ve been excited about APBOE from its initial launch. Although this was our twelfth acquisition overall, this was our first with APBOE,” stated Nick Asmus, President of Berger Financial Group. “It’s been great to watch their growth and national expansion.”
Berger Financial is among the top 25 practices in the nation prepared to acquire, according to APBOE’s proprietary buyer scoring algorithm – PurchasingPowerTM. Based on Berger Financial’s PurchasingPowerTM score, they were sourced by SkyView as a prospective acquirer. Ultimately, after an extensive due diligence process run by the SkyView Investment Banking team, the acquiree closed with Berger Financial on July 13. SkyView’s credit facility in Minneapolis facilitated a bank financing solution from multiple banks for Berger Financial.
“The banking partnerships we’ve established now allow us to continue our inorganic growth initiatives,” stated Asmus. “Historically, we’ve continued to attract advisors with our ESOP, giving sellers and their staff the opportunity to become owners. The combination of these two now gives us a strong competitive edge in the red-hot M&A market.”
SkyView points out that there are currently eleven practices listed on APBOE, with an additional thirteen slated for 2021 closings representing over $3.5 billion in AUM. “It appears that the M&A market for wealth management practices is finally beginning to accelerate toward the demographic profile of the industry; buyers will see increased volume across the industry,” stated Wetzel.
Terms and conditions of the sale were not disclosed.
About SkyView
SkyView is a Wayzata, Minnesota and Manhattan Beach, California-based investment bank and specialty lender dedicated exclusively to supporting the M&A endeavors of independent and registered investment advisors. SkyView offers listing services via the Advisory Practice Board of Exchange (www.APBOE.com), M&A consulting from our investment banking team, and access to bank financing through a national network of progressive, well-capitalized lenders (www.skyview.com). SkyView’s Synchronized M&A Solutions™ provides financial advisors with a cohesive and efficient experience to implement and execute their M&A initiatives.
