Nicole Marcyan is PennDOT Employee of the Month

​Montoursville, PA – Nicole Marcyan has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Month for August 2021.

Nicole recently accepted a promotion as the Automated Permit Routing Analysis System (APRAS) Coordinator for District 3. As the APRAS Coordinator, she is directly responsible to control the quality and efficiency of the Hauling Permits Program activities within the district. This includes comprehensive application reviews, independently addressing applicant/permittee questions that arise, understand, interpret and explain Federal and State laws, and serves as the district’s principal point of contact for the super load review team.

In addition to taking on this new role, Nicole has continued to support the Design Unit in her former administrative role as a clerk typist, as well as acquiring the additional duties to support the Permit’s Unit in the administrative role as a clerk typist until a replacement for the retiring incumbent can be hired.

Nicole’s willingness to go above and beyond her assigned duties allows for the district to maintain a high level of customer service across multiple units while continuing to learn a new and challenging role.

During the course of her time with the district, Nicole has become a mentor to many new employees, taking time to assist them while they learn their new position. She is a team player who volunteers to help where needed.

Nicole is, a 16-year PennDOT employee, lives in Hughesville with her daughters Caitlin and Ava. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her children, gardening, and cooking. Congratulations to Nichole Marcyan the district office Employee of the Month for August 2021.

