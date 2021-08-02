Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2021 Wisconsin Innovation Awards finalists announced

More than 330 businesses, products and services were nominated for the 2021 Wisconsin Innovation Awards, and it took a panel of 27 industry experts to narrow that list down to 29 finalists. The overall winner, along with category winners, will be announced at the annual awards ceremony in Madison on Oct. 5.

As usual, Madison’s technology and medical technology sectors are well represented. But even a quick look at the list of finalists reveals a wide variety of innovation is happening in every corner of the state, from WiscLift in Oneida County to Nelson and Pade Aquaponics in the Fox River Valley. Well-established companies like Mercury Marine, Drexel Building Supply and Fox World Travel join startups like Novir and growing companies like SmartCare.

Even within the technology sector, companies are addressing a broad range of challenges. This year’s list includes Wisconsin tech companies working to find solutions for everything from tracking municipal data trends and connecting hunters with meat processors to providing centralized services for abuse survivors.

After a virtual 2020 ceremony, this year’s celebration will take place in person. Discounted early bird tickets are available now through Aug. 15. Further details on the program and event are available on the Wisconsin Innovation Awards website.

Here is the full list of the 2021 Wisconsin Innovation Awards nominees:

AyrFlo (Madison)

Badger Shield (Madison)

Black Oxygen Podcast (Madison)

Blexx Technology (Rhinelander)

Curate (Madison)

Curbside Bicycles (Fitchburg)

DataChat (Madison)

Drexel Building Supply (Pewaukee)

EnsoData (Madison)

Field to Freezer (Hartland)

Fox World Travel (Oshkosh)

Impact Sports (River Falls)

Mercury Marine (Fond du Lac)

Nelson and Pade Aquaponics (Montello)

Novir (Milwaukee)

Octane Coffee (Waukesha)

DaneMAC (Our MAP) (Madison)

Rapid Radicals Technology (Milwaukee)

RoddyMedical Inc. (Wauwatosa)

Ruby Coffee Roasters (Stevens Point)

Safepro Technologies (Dousman)

SMARTcare Software (Eau Claire)

StableBody Technologies (Middleton)

Steady Shot (Milwaukee)

Understory (Madison)

Vivid Microscopy (Hartland)

Voximetry Incorporated (Stoughton)

Washbnb (Milwaukee)

WiscLift (Wisconsin Telelift) (Three Lakes)

