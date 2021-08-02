New Release SHADOWBORN by Maren Alder is met with over 500,000 Eager Readers

Shadowborn by Maren Alder

Author Maren Alder has received a massive debut welcome, met with over 500,000 eager-to-purchase readers for paperback, Kindle, and Audible.

SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Title: Young Adult Author Release Debut Novel

Intro: Maren Alder, author of the debut novel SHABOWBORN, has announced that her book is now available in paperback, audible and kindle formats. Teylin Walker is a girl kidnapped and transported to an isolated island ruled by a ruthless criminal underground, despot king, and the mysteries of the magical SHADOWBORN. The story follows Teylin as she's immersed into the chaos of Los Suenos - a kingdom hidden away from a world filled with castaways and mystery. This YA fantasy novel will keep readers on edge until its shocking conclusion.

Maren Alder spent two years writing this captivating tale about how much strength exists in those who