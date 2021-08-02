Submit Release
News Search

There were 432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,077 in the last 365 days.

New Release SHADOWBORN by Maren Alder is met with over 500,000 Eager Readers

Woman in a red dress in front of a mansion

Shadowborn by Maren Alder

Author Maren Alder has received a massive debut welcome, met with over 500,000 eager-to-purchase readers for paperback, Kindle, and Audible.

SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Title: Young Adult Author Release Debut Novel

Intro: Maren Alder, author of the debut novel SHABOWBORN, has announced that her book is now available in paperback, audible and kindle formats. Teylin Walker is a girl kidnapped and transported to an isolated island ruled by a ruthless criminal underground, despot king, and the mysteries of the magical SHADOWBORN. The story follows Teylin as she's immersed into the chaos of Los Suenos - a kingdom hidden away from a world filled with castaways and mystery. This YA fantasy novel will keep readers on edge until its shocking conclusion.

Maren Alder spent two years writing this captivating tale about how much strength exists in those who

Greg Kirkham
Paradigm Publishing
+1 385-394-8902
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

New Release SHADOWBORN by Maren Alder is met with over 500,000 Eager Readers

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.