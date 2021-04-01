Maren Alder to Release Highly Anticipated Young Adult Novel “Shadowborn”

"Shadowborn" author Maren Alder

Paradigm Publishing is proud to present Maren Alder

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Debut author Maren Alder has signed a multi-book deal with Paradigm Publishing. Alder’s first work of young adult fantasy, SHADOWBORN, will be published in Summer 2021. This gripping work of fiction weaves a story that grasps at the fringes of human society, paranormal and powerful beings, and the ongoing struggle of life and death as its main character grasps for an understanding of her new reality. Alder has beautifully crafted this literary masterpiece that adds humanity and heart in the treacherous world within its pages. SHADOWBORN will appear initially as a Kindle eBook, paperback, and digital audio edition.

SHADOWBORN will amplify ALDER’S vision, while also addressing a fresh, playful and shocking commentary on human behavior, featuring a surprising element of playfulness and intrigue.

“We rarely see intriguing young adult novels that tackle real issues while remaining grounded in a fantasy world,” says Alder. “I invite you on this journey with me. I’m proud to announce SHADOWBORN”.

Paradigm Publishing Chief Executive Officer G. Kirkham, who acquired global rights for distribution within all mediums, says, “Maren Alder’s literary talents were immediately transparent from first to last. To see how skillfully she develops each character exhibits the makings of a true master author and storyteller”.

ABOUT MAREN ALDER

New York native and lifelong storyteller, MAREN ALDER is an outdoor enthusiast, world traveler, and dedicated bibliophile.

Her background in advertising and film have helped shape her passion for genuine human connection through her stories and friendships.



ABOUT PARADIGM:

Paradigm Publishing specializes in Indie publishing and marketing. With 20 years of marketing, Paradigm vets and ensures the highest quality content is released to the masses. Paradigm Publishing, LLC is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.