BAY VALLEY TECH EXPANDS FAST-GROWING FREE CODE ACADEMY TO INCREASE TECH DIVERSITY IN THE SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA
Bay Valley Tech - ConSol USA Agreement to Help Hundreds of Underrepresented Workers Land New Tech Jobs
Expanding Bay Valley Tech’s free code academy to San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay will provide the low-barrier solution needed to address the region’s tech inclusion challenges at scale.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, U.S., August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As software continues to transform the global economy and create unprecedented opportunities, the demand for skilled coders in the Bay Area has never been greater. Even in the epicenter of worldwide innovation, however, many people still experience barriers and have largely been locked out of the lucrative tech economy. Bay Valley Tech and ConSol USA have now partnered to address this disparity.
“Expanding Bay Valley Tech’s tuition-free code academy to San Francisco, Silicon Valley as well as the East Bay will finally provide the low-barrier solution needed to address the region’s tech inclusion challenges at scale,” stated Robert Tibbs, founder of ConSol USA. “We are thrilled to partner with Bay Valley Tech to create technology career opportunities and training for hundreds of minority workers here in the Bay Area.” ConSol recruits talent from underserved communities to provide outsourced technology and operational services for Fortune 500 companies with a focus on cybersecurity, data analytics and other key technology roles.
Bay Valley Tech’s unique seven-month code academy is offered free of charge for applicants who complete the prerequisite study materials and commit to giving back to their local communities. Students are welcomed into a supportive community of instructors, working professionals, mentors and classmates. This is important because many new coding students in the program don’t have role models in their families or communities who work in technology jobs. In addition to their technical training, Bay Valley Tech students receive help with interview prep and resumé writing, and are provided many opportunities to network with tech employers.
The free training program is delivering results with 800 code academy applicants last year and many alumni now working as professional software developers. Tech diversity is strong as well—42% of Bay Valley Tech students are Latino and 34% are women. Code academy alumni generously volunteer their time to mentor new students and frequently speak at code academy classes as well as tech community events to inspire others.
Flexible code academy classes combine self-paced lessons and live online class meetings. The next cohort begins in August with more scheduled this fall. Classes are filling up quickly, so interested students are encouraged to apply on Bay Valley Tech’s code academy application webpage as soon as possible: https://www.bayvalleytech.com/san-francisco-code-academy
About Bay Valley Tech
Bay Valley Tech is an innovative free code academy and coding boot camp, training students in modern programming skills and connecting them with prospective employers. Bay Valley Tech also supports the broader tech community by sponsoring hackathons, software meetups, Women Techmakers, high school tech events and the Valley Agtech Summit.
About ConSol USA
Founded by an African-American global entrepreneur, we are a minority led and controlled for-profit social enterprise. We provide outsourced technology and operational services to corporations with a focus on cybersecurity, data analytics and other key in-demand technology roles. Our unique ecosystem-based solution represents a new model in workforce development for delivering sustainable and scalable diversity by recruiting from underserved communities nationally. We employ overlooked talent and provide any required up-skilling to meet the exact needs of our clients in their high demand, technology-focused jobs. Our “Smart Impact Sourcing” model also helps our clients increase operational efficiency, reduce risks and close critical skill gaps rapidly.
