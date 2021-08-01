» News » 2021 » Cuivre River State Park hosts Perseid Meteor Showe...

Cuivre River State Park hosts Perseid Meteor Shower Watch Party Aug. 12

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 1, 2021 – Cuivre River State Park staff invites the public to the big field in Camp Sherwood for a meteor shower watch party at 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. All are welcome and encouraged to bring a blanket, flashlight and bug spray. While participants wait for meteors, the naturalist will point out constellations and tell folklore relating to the night sky.

Each August, the Earth moves into the path of debris left behind by the tail of the comet Swift-Tuttle, creating the Perseid Meteor Shower. While the shower's peak will happen closer to dawn on Friday, the evening "shooting stars" are some of the most stunning. As the sun sets and the Earth moves into the path of the debris, some of the debris will skip off of the atmosphere, often creating meteors that are very bright and colorful. These "Earthgrazers" can be long, slow and a variety of colors. The Perseid Meteor Shower is one of the best showers of the year, and stargazers can often see 50 or more meteors per hour during the peak.

The gates to Camp Sherwood will open at 8 p.m. Follow the "Special Event" signs in the park to Camp Sherwood. This is a family-friendly event. No alcohol is allowed.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Cuivre River State Park is located at 678 State Route 147, Troy, north of Interstate 70. If you would like more information on this event, please call the park at 636-528-7247.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###