Long Branch State Park hosts public information meeting Aug. 14

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 2, 2021 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Long Branch State Park on Saturday, Aug. 14. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at the North Shelter House, located near the beach and marina.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the site and its operations. Representatives from the site will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Long Branch State Park is located at 28615 Visitor Center Road in Macon. For more information about the event, please contact the Long Branch State Park office at 660-773-5229.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

