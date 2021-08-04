NYSCC Suppliers’ Day Embracing Beauty

NYSCC Suppliers' Day Week of Beauty

Registration is Open for North America’s Main Trade Show for Cosmetic Chemistry Innovations & Formulations

The theme of the event is ‘Embracing Beauty,’ and will focus on overcoming challenges and formulating for inclusivity and diversity, while inspiring creativity and novel product development” — Susanna Fernandes, Chair, NYSCC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attendee registration is now open for the in-person NYSCC (New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists) Suppliers’ Day, taking place November 10-11, 2021, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, New York. Suppliers’ Day is the must-attend event for all those seeking innovation, education and business connections in the beauty and personal care industries.

Cosmetic chemists, ingredient executives including R&D professionals involved in ingredient/strategic sourcing, formulation experts, and professionals involved in marketing beauty and personal products are encouraged to register for this highly anticipated event click here.

“We are excited to be able to come together for two days of insights, innovations and networking to help propel the industry forward. The theme of the event is ‘Embracing Beauty,’ and will focus on overcoming challenges and formulating for inclusivity and diversity, while inspiring creativity and novel product development,” said Susanna Fernandes, Chair, NYSCC.

The Suppliers’ Day exhibit floor will showcase more than 400 top suppliers and distributors displaying new ingredients and formulations, services and technologies, with some debuting in North America at Suppliers’ Day for the first time.

NYSCC Suppliers’ Day will also offer an educational program on the topics that are most pressing to those involved in formulations, sourcing, and marketing beauty and personal care products including:

• INDIE 360

• Formulating for Inclusion

• Fragrance Creator’s Association Panel

• All About Color with Peclers

• NYSCC Scientific Advisory Committee Curated Session

• Core Suppliers’ Day Programs on Digital Age of Beauty, Discover Sustainability, World of Chem and a Regulatory and Compliance Update

A virtual Suppliers’ Day will also kick-off on November 12th and feature more suppliers that weren’t able to attend the New York event along with unique learning programs.

Continuing its mission to educate and involve the workforce of the future and students, Suppliers’ Day will also host the popular Future Chemists Workshop and Mentor/Mentee program, NYSCC is also collaborating with National SCC and sister chapters across the country on an enhanced Career Day program.

The winner of the CEW Beauty Creators Award for Ingredients & Formulation (announced on November 3rd) will be recognized and celebrated at a special engagement during Suppliers’ Day along with the other finalists.

Suppliers’ Day is the NYSCC flagship event and attracts participants working in R&D and product development for the biggest brand manufacturers in beauty and personal care as well as emerging independents. To register to attend and for more information on NYSCC Suppliers’ Day visit: https://nyscc.org/suppliers-day/.

Complete educational programming will be announced in September. A Call for Presenters and Presentations for Suppliers’ Day is open until August 6, 2021. To submit click here. For exhibiting and sponsorship information contact: suppliersday@nyscc.org.

About New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC)

Dedicated to the advancement of cosmetic science, the New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists strives to increase and disseminate scientific information through meetings and publications. By promoting research in cosmetic science and industry, and by setting high ethical, professional and educational standards, we reach our goal of improving the qualifications of cosmetic scientists. Our mission is to further the interests and recognition of cosmetic scientists while maintaining the confidence of the public in the cosmetic and toiletries industry. The NYSCC Suppliers’ Day in New York City, is the leading North American event for beauty ingredients, formulations, and delivery innovations. For more information visit: www.nyscc.org, Connect with NYSCC on Twitter and Facebook at @NYSCC and Instagram: @NYSCCMAIN

Editor’s Note: To request a press badge for Suppliers’ Day contact Annie Scully at press@nyscc.org.