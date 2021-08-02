Plymouth & Brockton Street Railway Company; U.S. Army ink PaYS agreement at Plymouth, MA ceremony

LTC Natasha Clarke and Win Sargent Military procession at signing ceremony Signing ceremony included a cake!

The agreement between Plymouth & Brockton (www.p-b.com) and the U .S. Army signals the transportation company's commitment to hiring veterans

We see this relationship as a match of service organizations, a great fit towards our workforce needs as we emerge from this pandemic.” — Win Sargent, Chairman and CEO, Plymouth & Brockton

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the presence of the U.S. Army’s New England Recruiting Battalion, representatives of Plymouth & Brockton Street Railway Company (also sometimes known as Plymouth & Brockton Bus Company) signed a PaYS agreement Friday which pledges the transportation company’s commitment to hiring veterans as P&B expands its workforce.

Winthrop Sargent, Chairman and CEO of Plymouth & Brockton, was joined by CPT Charlton P. Cornell, Commander, South Shore Recruiting Company (U.S. Army) and LTC Natasha Clarke, Battalion Commander, New England Recruiting Batallion. Additionally, Brian Concannon, civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army, addressed the crowd on the role that Plymouth & Brockton can play.

LTC Clarke expressed the U.S. Army’s gratitude for Plymouth & Brockton’s partnership with them, saying “It is great to partner with one of the oldest bus companies in the United States. When we say ‘Go Army,’ we also say ‘Go, P&B.’”

Brian Concannon, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA), congratulated the P&B owners on their progress over the last two years and added, “It is great that every veteran seeking employment will have an interview with Plymouth & Brockton.”

Sargent said, “We are honored to enter this arrangement with the U.S. Army. When I mention this program to people, their eyes open up, a smile comes across their face, and they all say what a great idea it is. We can’t think of a better way to say thanks than with this small measure of support to all our returning veterans and service people. We see this relationship as a match of service organizations, a great fit towards our workforce needs as we emerge from this pandemic.”

John Cogliano, president of Plymouth & Brockton, said, “We of course are always looking for drivers, but we also anticipate openings in IT and in operations and are looking forward to our work with the U.S. Army.” Cogliano and Sargent were joined by fellow co-owner Paul Fuerst, who said, “Under the terms of this agreement, we will guarantee an interview to any veterans who apply to work here with us.”

In addition to the representatives of the U.S. Military, other guests included Massachusetts State Representatives Kathy LaNatra, Josh Cutler, David DeCoste, and Matt Muratore. In addition, Betty DeBenedictis, Chief of Staff for Representative Muratore, and Peter Forman, CEO of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce, were there to show support for the event.

Based in Plymouth, Plymouth & Brockton Street Railway Company has been serving the needs of the South Shore, Cape Cod and eastern MA since the late 1800s. The company was purchased in 2019 by area businessmen Winthrop Sargent, John Cogliano, and Paul Fuerst.

Sargent concluded his remarks by saying, “It would be remiss of me if I didn’t close with ‘Go Army, Army Strong, and Go P&B.”

About Plymouth & Brockton Street Railway Company

Plymouth & Brockton Street Railway Company was purchased in 2019 by businessmen Win Sargent, John Cogliano and Paul Fuerst. The former owners, the Anzuoni family of Plymouth had purchased Plymouth & Brockton Street Railway Company in 1948; two decades after P&B had converted from rail to bus transportation. Over the years, the company grew to provide expanded transportation service to and from Cape Cod and across the South Shore, express service to Logan Airport.

Two additional transportation companies --Brush Hill Transportation Company of Randolph, and McGinn Bus Company of Lynn – were also purchased by Sargent, Cogliano, and Fuerst. The company traces its roots to 1888, when it was first named The Plymouth & Kingston Street Railway. In 1928 the electric trolleys ceased operation and were replaced by Mack buses. Today, Plymouth & Brockton operates an extensive commuter service to Boston, including frequent trips to and from Logan Airport, as well as transportation service from Plymouth to the Cape and to Boston, as well as a newly-established route between Hyannis, MA and Rhode Island’s T.F. Green Airport. Plymouth & Brockton has recently added new, state-of-the-art motorcoaches to its fleet. The company headquarters are located at 8 Industrial Park Road, Plymouth, MA. Motorcoaches are also available for charter. For additional information or media inquiries, please contact Jim Farrell at 617-429-7990, or Nicole Joy Hales at 781-871-7280.