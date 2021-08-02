New Box Culvert to Open Wednesday on Marsh Creek Road in Centre County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that a new box culvert in Centre County will open by the end of the day on Wednesday, August 4. The box culvert spans an unnamed tributary of Marsh Creek on Route 1002 (Marsh Creek Road) northwest of Howard.

Once the new box culvert is open, the detour using Route SR1001(Howard Divide Road), Route 150 (Bald Eagle Valley Road), Route 4007 (Moose Run Road), and Route 1002 (Marsh Creek Road) will be lifted.

This work began in early July and has been a joint project between Centre County PennDOT Maintenance and Nestlerode Contracting, Inc. of Lock Haven. PennDOT performed excavation, removal of the pipe, and back-filling. The contractor set the new box culvert, paved the roadway approaches and installed guide rail. PennDOT thanks drivers for their patience during this closure and reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

