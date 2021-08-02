Highway 1806 “Singing Bridge” Reopens to All Traffic

For Immediate Release: Friday, July 30, 2021 Contact: John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer, 605-845-3844

MOBRIDGE, SD – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that permanent repairs to the “Singing Bridge” on S.D. Highway 1806 over the Grand River have been completed and the bridge has reopened to all traffic, as of Friday, July 30, 2021.

The permanent repair work on the bridge was completed in less than three weeks from the construction start date of July 12. The prime contractor for this project is Hollaway Bridge and Culvert, Inc. of Pierre. The SDDOT and the contractor appreciate the public’s patience during the construction process.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511. Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-