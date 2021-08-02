Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 254 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,895 in the last 365 days.

Highway 1806 “Singing Bridge” Reopens to All Traffic

For Immediate Release:  Friday, July 30, 2021 Contact: John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer, 605-845-3844

 

MOBRIDGE, SD – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that permanent repairs to the “Singing Bridge” on S.D. Highway 1806 over the Grand River have been completed and the bridge has reopened to all traffic, as of Friday, July 30, 2021.

The permanent repair work on the bridge was completed in less than three weeks from the construction start date of July 12. The prime contractor for this project is Hollaway Bridge and Culvert, Inc. of Pierre. The SDDOT and the contractor appreciate the public’s patience during the construction process.  

 

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511. Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

You just read:

Highway 1806 “Singing Bridge” Reopens to All Traffic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.