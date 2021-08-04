TheReelEffect.tv Interviews FX’s “Pose” Assistant Director Larry McGee On Final Season, New Directing Role
McGee to direct independent film in Hollywood
People needed Pose. People learned from Pose, it saved lives, allowed people to feel free within their lives. People never got to see themselves in these environments, colors, or experiences before. ”NEW YORK , NEW YORK, USA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheReelEffect.tv attracts new listeners via an exclusive interview with Assistant Director Larry McGee, who contributed to the final season of FX network’s Emmy-nominated hit series “Pose.”
— Larry McGhee, Assistant Director of FX's Pose
McGee is a Nashville native who moved to New York City to participate in the Directors Guild of America's Assistant Director Training Program. Leading to McGee landing a dream job on Amazon's Hunters and then FX's "Pose"; he speaks on how the show changed his perspective and life.
McGee shared with TheReelEffect.tv that the experience was familial. The cast and crew looked out for each other and made room for people to grow professionally. McGee stated that Pose was his first experience feeling like he received his roses while he was alive, and working on "Pose" has been a life changing experience.
“Pose” earned nine Emmy nominations for its third and final season and has made history with groundbreaking nominations. The series is the first to have a trans woman, MJ Rodriguez, nominated for a lead actress role, in addition to nominations for writing, directing, costumes, hairstyling, makeup and prosthetic makeup.
