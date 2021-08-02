ATV Crash with Injury in Pittsburg

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Eric Fluette 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 August 2, 2021

Pittsburg, NH – At approximately 5:45 p.m., on Saturday, July 31, 2021, a juvenile was operating an ATV on the Hall Stream Road Connector Trail in Pittsburg as part of a group of seven ATVs. While navigating an uphill, rocky left turn, the operator lost control of the machine, rolling it over. The operator sustained injuries in the rollover crash, and companions immediately rendered aid.

After assessing the juvenile’s injuries, the juvenile was transported by companions from the trail to Hall Stream Road where a call to 911 could be made. Pittsburg Fire Department, 45th Parallel EMS, NH State Police, and a Conservation Officer responded. The juvenile’s riding companions met the responding 45th Parallel EMS ambulance on Hall Stream Road where the juvenile was transferred and transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

After an investigation, it is believed that the technical terrain present where the crash occurred played a primary role in this crash. Conservation Officers would like to use this incident to remind OHRV users to always utilize protective gear when operating or riding OHRVs.