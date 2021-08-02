July 2021 Data Snapshot
In the July 2021 data snapshot, you will find information on:
- Publishing a New Measure
- Improving Agency Data Skills Playbook
- Exploring Census Data: Expanding Your Markets
- Dataset Highlight: Insurance Producers Licensed in Iowa
- Live Training in August
- Data Assets
- Portal Accounts
- State Data Plan
News, Updates & Tips
Publishing a New Measure
State Data Portal Procedure
Performance measures help managers make better, more informed decisions, and when used effectively, provide a powerful means of focus within an agency. They can also assure the leaders that their agency is on course to reach goals. This new procedure walks through the process of creating and configuring a measure that is always current with the underlying data published on the State Data Portal that it is based on.
Improving Agency Data Skills Playbook
Federal Data Strategy
This playbook provides checklists, examples and questions for further thought on the following key steps for improving data skills within your agency:
- Identify any critical data skills needed for the agency
- Assess current staff capacity for needed data skills
- Perform a data skills gap analysis
- Identify and execute ways to meet those needs
While the guide is written for federal agencies, there are many take aways that can be used at the state level.
Exploring Census Data: Expanding Your Markets
Census Academy
On August 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT, subject matter experts will present economic and demographic data valuable for business expansion, both domestically and internationally. If you are interested, check out this free webinar.
Dataset Highlight: Insurance Producers Licensed in Iowa
State Data Portal
This dataset published and updated by the Iowa Insurance Division is one of the most accessed datasets on the portal. The dataset provides names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, license dates, and insurance products offered by over 164 thousand individuals who have successfully passed licensing exams and can sell insurance products to Iowans.
Live Training in August
Socrata Education
Get trained in August! The table below highlights the live training being offered.
|Date
|Start Time
|Course
|Aug 2
|10 AM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|Aug 3
|3 PM
|Map Your Data
|Aug 3
|10 AM
|Explore Data with Charts
|Aug 5
|3 PM
|Collaborate with Data
|Aug 9
|12 PM
|Create Performance Measures
|Aug 10
|12 PM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|Aug 11
|3 PM
|Transform Data with Socrata Query Language
|Aug 12
|310 AM
|Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor
|Aug 12
|12 PM
|Data Analysis Tools and Connections
|Aug 16
|12 PM
|Clean and Tidy Data
|Aug 18
|3 PM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|Aug 19
|10 AM
|Map Your Data
|Aug 19
|3 PM
|Explore Data with Charts
|Aug 23
|12 PM
|Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor
|Aug 24
|10 AM
|Data Analysis Tools and Connections
|Aug 25
|10 AM
|Transform Data with Socrata Query Language
|Aug 25
|3 PM
|Create Performance Measures
|Aug 26
|10 AM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|Aug 30
|3 PM
|Map Your Data
|Aug 31
|3 PM
|Explore Data with Charts
Learn More and Register (Log-in Required)
Data Assets
The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.
|Data Asset Type
|Public Assets
|Datasets
|301
|External References
|157
|Documents
|269
|Filtered Views
|360
|Charts
|161
|Maps
|216
|Measures
|150
|Stories/Dashboards
|22
|DataLens Pages
|14
|Total Assets
|1,650
View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts
Catalog
Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov
Portal Users
Total User Accounts: 133 Active Users: 26 (19.5% of total)
Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.
Data Plan
The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.
Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov
Questions or Issues?
Please complete the Data Portal Question & Issue Form
