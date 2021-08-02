In the July 2021 data snapshot, you will find information on:

Publishing a New Measure

State Data Portal Procedure

Performance measures help managers make better, more informed decisions, and when used effectively, provide a powerful means of focus within an agency. They can also assure the leaders that their agency is on course to reach goals. This new procedure walks through the process of creating and configuring a measure that is always current with the underlying data published on the State Data Portal that it is based on.

Open Procedure

Improving Agency Data Skills Playbook

Federal Data Strategy

This playbook provides checklists, examples and questions for further thought on the following key steps for improving data skills within your agency:

Identify any critical data skills needed for the agency

Assess current staff capacity for needed data skills

Perform a data skills gap analysis

Identify and execute ways to meet those needs

While the guide is written for federal agencies, there are many take aways that can be used at the state level.

View Playbook

Exploring Census Data: Expanding Your Markets

Census Academy

On August 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT, subject matter experts will present economic and demographic data valuable for business expansion, both domestically and internationally. If you are interested, check out this free webinar.

View Webinar Information

Dataset Highlight: Insurance Producers Licensed in Iowa

State Data Portal

This dataset published and updated by the Iowa Insurance Division is one of the most accessed datasets on the portal. The dataset provides names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, license dates, and insurance products offered by over 164 thousand individuals who have successfully passed licensing exams and can sell insurance products to Iowans.

Explore the Data

Live Training in August

Socrata Education

Get trained in August! The table below highlights the live training being offered.

Date Start Time Course Aug 2 10 AM Create and Manage Your Dataset Aug 3 3 PM Map Your Data Aug 3 10 AM Explore Data with Charts Aug 5 3 PM Collaborate with Data Aug 9 12 PM Create Performance Measures Aug 10 12 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset Aug 11 3 PM Transform Data with Socrata Query Language Aug 12 310 AM Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor Aug 12 12 PM Data Analysis Tools and Connections Aug 16 12 PM Clean and Tidy Data Aug 18 3 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset Aug 19 10 AM Map Your Data Aug 19 3 PM Explore Data with Charts Aug 23 12 PM Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor Aug 24 10 AM Data Analysis Tools and Connections Aug 25 10 AM Transform Data with Socrata Query Language Aug 25 3 PM Create Performance Measures Aug 26 10 AM Create and Manage Your Dataset Aug 30 3 PM Map Your Data Aug 31 3 PM Explore Data with Charts

Learn More and Register (Log-in Required)

Data Assets

The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.

Data Asset Type Public Assets Datasets 301 External References 157 Documents 269 Filtered Views 360 Charts 161 Maps 216 Measures 150 Stories/Dashboards 22 DataLens Pages 14 Total Assets 1,650

View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts

Catalog

Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov

Portal Users

Total User Accounts: 133 Active Users: 26 (19.5% of total)

Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.

Data Plan

The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.

Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov

