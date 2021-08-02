FlickFusion Rebrands Video Marketing Platform for Auto Dealers; Introduces Nucleus
Customizable platform provides dealers with complete video solutions for marketing and merchandising vehicles, communicating with customers
Nucleus is the only video marketing platform in the auto industry that automates much of the strategy of video marketing”URBANDALE, IA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlickFusion, the industry's leading video marketing provider, today announced a rebranding of its market-leading video marketing platform for auto dealers, and is introducing Nucleus. Nucleus provides dealers with a core solution upon which they can build a customized and integrated video marketing strategy with a variety of add-on products. Nucleus makes it easy for dealers to use videos to market and merchandise their inventory, as well as to communicate with customers.
— Tim James, COO, FlickFusion
“It’s becoming evident to dealers that they’ve got to start doing more with video, but many don’t have a strategy in place behind their video production,” said Tim James, COO of FlickFusion. “Nucleus is the only video marketing platform in the industry that automates much of the strategy of video marketing, including production, distribution and the collection and utilization of data from video viewers.”
Nucleus is a customizable and scalable platform suitable for all dealers regardless of their video marketing experience. Nucleus allows dealers to start small and scale up, or start with a robust video marketing strategy that will immediately boost website traffic, lead conversion rates, as well as search engine optimization (SEO) results.
Dealers can choose from a variety of add-on video products to help them meeting their marketing, merchandising or customer communications goals.
The use of video in marketing campaigns has been proven to increase response rates and ROI. Videos such as New Model Test Drives, Testimonial Reviews and Dynamic Marketing Videos make it easy to include videos in campaigns across every marketing channel.
Dealers spend money to merchandise vehicles in their showrooms, but often do little to merchandise their vehicles online, where most car shoppers do the majority of their research and selection process. FlickFusion’s Inventory Videos and 360-Spin videos provide customers with an immersive shopping experience and the videos can be distributed across all inventory touchpoints. Additionally, merchandising videos displayed along with other videos on a landing page help to bring potential buyers down funnel.
To increase lead response rates and customer engagement, many dealers are turning to video communications. FlickFusion’s Video Texting and Email product, and its Live Video Chat application, help to humanize dealership employees and overcome negative stereotypes. They also deliver the “wow” factor to prospects who receive personalized video texts and emails from salespeople.
The name Nucleus is a re-branding of FlickFusion’s award-winning SmartFlicks video marketing platform. The platform was designed for simplicity, ease of use and has been proven to deliver results, including increased website traffic, leads, lead conversions, appointments and sales.
For more information visit https://flickfusion.com
About FlickFusion
FlickFusion offers a full-solution video hosting, marketing and distribution platform to automotive and other inventory-based industries. The platform delivers automated, integrated and rule/behavior-based, including geo-targeted, video content in real-time, across multiple touchpoints and throughout the entire purchase cycle.
FlickFusion makes it easy for dealers to create desktop and mobile-friendly vehicle inventory videos, video email and customer engagement videos such as testimonials, service department overviews and more. Videos are proven to capture more buyers' attention, advance organic SEO rankings, generate leads and increase conversion rates. The FlickFusion system builds emotional value and customer loyalty for more than 3,500 brands and preferred partners.
