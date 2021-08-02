MEDIA ADVISORY: Back-to-School Safety Summit on Monday focuses on North Carolina's new five-year strategic plan for creating safer schools

A collaborative discussion on the state’s school safety initiatives will take place in Greensboro next week, sponsored by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools.

During the Back-to-School Safety Summit on Monday, representatives from the judiciary, legislature, education and law enforcement communities will learn about North Carolina's new five-year strategic plan for creating safer schools. The State Action Plan on School Safety, developed during the last two years, builds off preexisting school safety studies by the Governor’s Crime Commission, the Center for Safer Schools, the U.S. Secret Service, and information gained through public forums and meetings with stakeholders. Officials with NCDPS will debut the collaborative, whole-of-community plan during the Summit.

Attendees will also learn about topics that are highlighted in the action plan, including: school justice partnerships; school resource officer training; school mental health services; and the overlap of this action plan with the Task Force on Racial Equity in the Criminal Justice System. They will also receive an update on recently-passed or potential school safety legislation.

The event will be livestreamed, which can be accessed through the Summit’s webpage: Back-to-School Safety Summit . Note: The following COVID-19 precautions are in place for the Aug. 2 Summit. • A face mask is required regardless of vaccination status. • Social distancing will be practiced inside the auditorium. ### WHAT: Back-to-School Safety Summit (agenda attached) WHERE: UNC Greensboro Auditorium, 408 Tate St. Greensboro, NC 27412 WHEN: Monday, Aug. 2, 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.