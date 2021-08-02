Black Owned Linktree Alternative: MeChat, The Business of Connecting All URL Links and Content With Just One Link

Is Your Business Powered By MeChat Fintech Universe? How To Make A MeChat For Your Instagram, Twitter, and Social Media Bios

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Antonio James needed to link his social media followers to other aspects of his businesses he turned to Linktree. However, as a marketing strategy for lead generation Antonio found that Linktree was not great for business marketing, or consistent monetizing.“In a good week maybe CTR increased double digits,” said Antonio, “I needed a more professional, engaging link-page, one that could make my lead generation process on Instagram, Twitter, and when I’m out in neighborhoods canvassing and recruiting more easier; however, it didn't exist. So I created MeChat.”MeChat is a FinTech software offering a central, all-in-one dashboard that gives influencers, entrepreneurs, and businesses one link for all their links and a one stop shop for their team, customers, and lenders to stay updated on their favorite brands, and interests.While simple in concept, MeChat is a powerful FinTech software design for engaging, publishing, and managing customer data. MeChat helps freelancers go from solopreneur to CEO by giving businesses a centralized digital space called a News Desk for:- seamless internal communication,When Antonio James needed to link his social media followers to other aspects of his businesses he turned to Linktree. However, as a marketing strategy for lead generation Antonio found that Linktree was not great for business marketing, or consistent monetizing.“In a good week maybe CTR increased double digits,” said Antonio, “I needed a more professional, engaging link-page, one that could make my lead generation process on Instagram, Twitter, and when I’m out in neighborhoods canvassing and recruiting more easier; however, it didn't exist.-seamless internal communication,-sharing relevant information easily,-announcing and selling products,-booking appointments, and-sending followers to multiple different URL links, lead magnets, your website, and other social media channels - all inAs a Linktree alternative, MeChat makes it even easier for entrepreneurs to get more clicks on their content by combining all your content under one shareable URL link that you can place in your Instagram, Twitterm, and social media bios. Each link also comes with a printable QR Code that when scanned, directs your followers directly to your online News Desk, link page, and beautifully designed, free Storefront that makes it easy for visitors to navigate between your links, products, professional portfolio, services, and business content - all in one place.Free plan available.MeChat Vs LinktreeUnlike Linktree, MeChat Universe is created specifically for freelancers, entrepreneurs, and creatives who wants to create a business out of their brand, by funneling their followers to a central, streamlined place where they can access all of your content, products, and links.With MeChat’s, users also get QR Codes and access to: businesses processes, daily motivation, a digital business coach, online back office, payment processor, industry insights, and growth plans to help gig workers go from solopreneurs to entrepreneurs. MeChat includes everything entrepreneurs everything that they need to create a unified customer experience platform that focuses on their business's development needs, growth, and goals, while also helping freelancers, influencers, and creatives to reach their full potential.Additionally, to help convert more followers, when visitors join your News Desk they automatically get added to your e-mailing list.MeChat vs Linktree Comparison:Add URL links Linktree (Yes) | MeChat (Yes)Manage Links Linktree (Yes) | MeChat (Yes)Collects payments Linktree (Yes) | MeChat (Yes)Analytics Linktree (Yes) | MeChat (Yes)Create tasks and polls Linktree (No) | MeChat (Yes)On-site Bookings Linktree (No) | MeChat (Yes)Manage Schedules Linktree (No) | MeChat (Yes)Get a QR Code Linktree (No | MeChat (Yes)Get business advisors Linktree (No) | MeChat(Yes)Professional CRMs Linktree (No) | MeChat (Yes)Send and Capture Emails Linktree (No) | MeChat(Yes)Sell Products Linktree (No) | MeChat (Yes)Monetize Your Talents and Services Linktree (No) | (Yes)How to get a free QR Code, News Desk, and link page:MeChat is very easy to use, and is simple to create a News Desks, link it to your social media, and then manage and change it as needed.To get started now:Go to MeChat.us to create your MeChat accountVerify your emailEnter your information to setup your business and News Desks (for your link page)Once you are talking to your News Desks (green background) you will have access to your QR code. You can also copy the URL in the browser and share the link anywhere you can paste it.How to add MeChat to your Instagram and Twitter bios?Copy the link to your News DeskOpen InstagramGo to your Instagram profileSelect "Edit Profile”Paste the link into the "Website" fieldSelect "Done" in the upper right hand corner.After adding your MeChat link to your Instagram bio remember to add "Link in bio.” to add as many posts and stories as you want.Want MeChat NowFor a limited time, entrepreneurs who join the waitlist will receive a free MeChat Storefront, Merchant Account, QR Code, and online News Desk that lets you up to 50 links, publish content to your own optimized newsfeed, update your bio, access multiple payment processors, and reach new customers by promoting your Storefront in MeChat’s online pop-up shop- all in one place - all accessed when your super fans, customers, guests, or constituents scan your MeChat QR code.With MEMBERSHIP you can easily…✅ Connect everyone in one place✅ Turn your social following into email subscribers✅ Get analytics to measure you and your team’s revenue, productivity, and individual contribution✅ Build your brand and identity with customized themes, a URL Shortener, and branded domains✅ Statistics and data to tell you which content, link, and merchandise resonates with your audience.Gather all your professional, personal, and social worlds in one place, streamlined into a single QR code, and powered by the MeChat Universe.To get your free QR code and link page up and running for your business Join MeChat now!To Demo the worlds first QR Code for Business, click here: https://mechat.us/newsdesk/mechatus Join the Waiting List: www.MeChat.us

From Booking Appointments, To Selling Online, MeChat Does Everything For Entrepreneurs - All in One