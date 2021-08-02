Cobra Legal Solutions Acquires Digital Discovery as Planned Expansion Continues
Digital [Discovery] has an excellent track record of customer satisfaction spanning over two decades making them a natural addition to Cobra’s continued growth.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cobra Legal Solutions, a leading legal operations outsourcing provider (LOOP), has acquired award-winning digital forensics and data collection company, Digital Discovery. Based in Dallas, the team at Digital Discovery adds upstream evidence collection, forensic investigations, and cyber incident response capabilities to further augment Cobra’s eDiscovery and data breach services.
— Eric Weiner, Partner at Blue Sage Capital
“We looked carefully at what services our clients and the market find essential and sought out the best providers”, said Candice Corby, Chief Executive Officer for Cobra. “Adding Digital Discovery to the Cobra family of companies increases our ability to help corporate legal teams, law firms, and government agencies with their pre-litigation and incident response challenges.”
Eric Weiner, Partner at Blue Sage Capital, added, “We are excited that Digital Discovery is now part of the Cobra platform. Digital has an excellent track record of customer satisfaction spanning over two decades making them a natural addition to Cobra’s continued growth.” Blue Sage’s strategic investment in Cobra earlier this year marked the beginning of their commitment to accelerating Cobra’s efforts in transforming the delivery of legal services to the profession.
About Cobra Legal Solutions
Cobra Legal Solutions was founded over a decade ago by attorneys who knew they could improve the efficiency of legal support services. Cobra’s diverse team of like-minded professionals combine deep experience in eDiscovery, contracts and due diligence, document review, legal research, and technology to deliver consistent, measurable results for corporate legal departments and their outside counsel. Based in Austin, TX, Cobra Legal Solutions is proud to be 89% diverse with a workforce that is 63% female worldwide. Named to the 2020 Inc 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies, Cobra Legal Solutions is trusted by thousands of legal professionals each day from some of the world’s largest companies and law firms. See why at www.cobralegalsolutions.com.
About Digital Discovery
Founded in 1998, Dallas based Digital Discovery has provided defensible discovery and forensic data services to Fortune 500 corporations, NLJ250 law firms, government agencies, and channel partners. Recognized in Texas Lawyer’s most recent annual survey as “Best Computer Forensic Company”, Digital’s team of Licensed Private Investigators, attorneys, and forensic experts have worked on thousands of the most sensitive matters.
About Blue Sage
Blue Sage Capital is an Austin, Texas-based private equity firm that has been investing in profitable, growing, lower middle-market companies since 2002. Blue Sage currently has over $400 million of assets under management and seeks to partner with founders, families, and management teams as the first round of institutional capital for businesses that enjoy leadership positions in niche manufacturing, environmental solutions or specialty services industries. Blue Sage typically invests $20 million to $40 million in control buyout investments and recapitalizations of companies with $20 million to $125 million of revenue.
