Northbound I-75 to remain closed from I-696 to 12 Mile Road until Wednesday, August 4 for pavement repair

August 1, 2021 -- Contracting crews will be replacing the northbound I-75 pavement near 11 Mile Road in the city of Madison Heights to repair voids that were discovered on Friday, July 30. The northbound lanes of the freeway were closed Friday morning from I-696 to 12 Mile Road for safety during the investigation. It is expected that the northbound lanes will remain closed until the afternoon hours on Wednesday, August 4 to complete necessary repairs.

The northbound I-75 service drive will remain closed from Lincoln to Gardenia avenues. Currently, there is not an estimate on when that section of the service drive will reopen.

The voids appeared when crews were mining for a drainage tunnel under the northbound service drive near 11 ½ Mile Road. The operation affected the pavement of the northbound lanes and the service drive. This section of northbound I-75 will be rebuilt in 2022 as part of the modernization project.

Upon investigation, the southbound lanes were deemed safe to travel and have returned to their current configuration.

