Cybernetic Technologies Ltd (HPIL), Announces New Lawyers and Accountants to join the Team

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybernetic Technologies Ltd (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) announces that it has engaged the law firm of Sichenzia Ross Ference a top tier securities firm in NY along with the auditing firm of SRCO Chartered Accountants with offices in NY and Toronto. https://srf.law/ http://www.srco.ca/ “I am pleased to add both of these very professional and extensive experienced firms to the team, and they will play an integral roll in the rapid growth of Cybernetic Technologies”, said Stephen Brown CEO

The company would also like to officially announce a shareholders’ conference to be held on February 22nd,23rd and 24th of 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. “We will; be having an old-style raffle in November where the company will pay for 10 shareholders accommodation at the Pan Pacific Hotel https://www.panpacific.com/en/hotels-and-resorts/pp-vancouver/location.html for the 3 days and we will still have snow in the beautiful mountains for the skiers”, said Stephen Brown

Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.

For more information:
Cybernetic Technologies Ltd
1720 650 West Georgia St
Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8
Contact: Stephen Brown, CEO
www.cybernetictech.ca
info@cybernetictech.ca
Ph: (778) 819-1956

Stephen Brown
Cybernetic Technologies Ltd
+1 778-819-1956
email us here

