PanzerGlass™ Bolsters its iPad Screen Protector Range with the Release of GraphicPaper
PanzerGlass GraphicPaper re-creates the paper feel for more precise digital drawing and writing.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PanzerGlass™, one of the leading screen protection brands in the world, today launches GraphicPaper, a screen protector designed to recreate the texture of paper, making drawing, and writing on the iPad as seamless and precise as possible. The brand’s latest innovation is part of its anti-glare, anti-fingerprint and anti-bacterial iPad range which provide the highest standard of screen protectors, while preserving 100% touch sensibility.
Ideal for creative work, schoolwork, taking notes, sketching, drawing, or playing with the gadget, GraphicPaper has been tested by artists, fashion designers, illustrators of all ages and levels, across the globe.
The PanzerGlass™ GraphicPaper is a paper-feel screen protector for iPad 10.2/ 11.0 / 12.9 inch and works well with Apple pencil/stylus. Thicker and easier to install, it has an anti-glare functionality to suppress light reflection, making drawing, sketching, and writing easy even under the bright sun. The surface is also scratch-resistant, keeping the screen looking new.
The GraphicPaper is thicker by 2mm, which makes the iPad installation easier and retains the highest sensitivity, making drawing and sketching natural.
"With GraphicPaper, we were able to bridge both traditional and digital art. The screen protector makes drawing and writing on the iPad feel like it’s on paper. It's a premium solution for a better drawing experience, giving maximum paper-feel, making the iPad just like a notebook. Artists who like drawing, sketching, or simply doodling will find the GraphicPaper easier to use because it inspires and enhances one’s creativity,” explains Michael Broend – PanzerGlass™ Vice President for Marketing.
Now available at retail stores iStudio by Copperwired, Dot.Life and 425degree, PanzerGlass™ GraphicPaper is suitable for iPad models Year 2018-2020. For the installation guide, please visit PanzerGlass™ GraphicPaper Installation Guide.
About PanzerGlass™
In 2013, the Danish start-up launched its new and exclusive line of products for mobile devices. Today, a leader in its category, PanzerGlass™, has 130 employees present in 70 different countries.
PanzerGlass™ is part of the Juhl Bach Holding Group, one of Denmark's largest family-owned holding companies. JB Holding specializes in venture operations and has an impressive portfolio of companies ranging from start-ups to mature companies.
Illustrado FZ LLC
Illustrado FZ LLC
email us here