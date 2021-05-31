PanzerGlass Launches Limited Artist Edition ClearCase by Mikael B
The clear case features the work of artist and philanthropist Mikael B, and for each unit sold worldwide, PanzerGlass will plant a tree.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PanzerGlass, one of the leading screen protection brands in the world, announces the launch of its Limited Artist Edition ClearCase™. The company has partnered with Los Angeles-based Danish artist and philanthropist Mikael Brandrup (a.k.a. Mikael B), an ambassador for the Perfect World Foundation, a non-profit organization that raises awareness and supports efforts to prevent the global ecological crisis.
"We are thrilled to have partnered with street artist Mikael B. for our first-ever limited artist edition clear case. For each unit sold, we will plant a tree in the Sir David Attenborough Forest. This collaboration bridges smartphone protection, abstract street style art, and forest restoration to create small changes for a better world," announces Head of Global Marketing Michael Broend.
The Limited Artist Edition ClearCase™ available for iPhone 11 and 12 models features Mikael B's original artwork, adapted from a mural he painted in Sta. Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, California specifically for the initiative. It has a signature antibacterial coating proven to kill up to 99.99% of most common surface bacteria, a 100% recycled TPU frame, and an extra-strong honeycomb pattern to enhance shock absorption providing 25% improved scratch resistance.
Limited Artist Edition ClearCase™ will appeal to customers who wish to express art and color while protecting their investment and those looking to make a difference in the world in their small way. Buying the unit allows device users to make the world a better place.
Mikael B is an urban contemporary artist who developed his own identity and unique signature, deeply rooted in his early years as a graffiti artist. He has always had a desire to give back and use his art to make a difference. For this reason, the artist founded the Mikael B Foundation in 2017, where all charity projects come together. It started with a school in Cambodia but has since spread to projects to save the world seas, planting trees to reduce CO2 in collaboration with The Perfect World Foundation.
On this collaboration, Mikael B commented: "The collaboration has been built on a shared passion for changing the world for the better. To kick off the collaboration, I created a mural called "Moment of Clarity" in Los Angeles (Santa Monica Blvd and Orange Grove Ave). I used the composition of the mural to design a ClearCase to protect your phone that bridges the PanzerGlass heritage and my art style."
"PanzerGlass is in business to protect both screens and the planet. As a global business, we believe we have a responsibility to find sustainable solutions in everything we do. The fewer devices we throw away due to broken screens, the fewer resources are needed to make new ones. Thus, the negative environmental impact is limited. So, by adding screen protection to your devices, you are also taking responsibility for our planet. Our journey for a greener planet started years ago – Let's continue this journey and take responsibility together," adds Michael Broend.
The Limited Artist Edition ClearCase will be made available for purchase at the leading Smartphone Electronics Accessories Retailers soon.
About PanzerGlass™
In 2013, the Danish start-up launched its new and exclusive line of products for mobile devices. Today, a leader in its category, PanzerGlass™, has 130 employees, is present in 70 different countries.
PanzerGlass™ is part of the Juhl Bach Holding Group, one of Denmark's largest family-owned holding companies. JB Holding specializes in venture operations and has an impressive portfolio of companies ranging from start-ups to mature companies.
