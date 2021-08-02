Westminster Barracks / DUI #2, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B103221

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 07/31/2021 @ 0332

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 112, Whitingham, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI # 2, and Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Patrick Eilers

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jacksonville, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Vermont State Polcie received a 911 call reporting a vehicle was parked in the middle of Vermont Route 112 near Vermont Route 8A and no one was with it.

Upon Troopers arrival it was determined that a male was asleep in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The male turned the vehicle on and attempted to put the vehicle in gear.

Troopers ordered the male out of the vehicle and he was later identified as Patrick Eilers. Troopers determined Patrick was Impaired and arrested him for Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.

Troopers transported Patrick to Brattleboro Police Department for processing. After processing Patrick was transported to the Springfield Hospital for a medical evaluation where he began to yell profanities in the hospital, disrupting the staff and patients.

Due to Patrick's level of intoxication he was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility where he was held as an INCAP. Patrick was issued a Criminal Citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on August 17, 2021 at 1000 hours to answer for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/17/2021 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility as an INCAP

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.