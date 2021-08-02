Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 78 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,715 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release / False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A502566

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy                              

STATION: Derby                   

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 07/31/2021 @ approximately 1716 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple Street in the Village of Orleans

VIOLATION:

1)           Violation of Conditions of Release

2)           False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

 

ACCUSED: Gerin Fortin                                             

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to an address on Maple Street in the Village of Orleans to serve Gerin Fortin court paperwork. Upon trooper’s arrival it became known Fortin had left the residence, violating his court ordered curfew condition. On the following day Fortin was located and subsequently placed under arrest and transported back to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks for processing. Fortin was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility with a citation.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/03/2021 @ 1300 hours         

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility      

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release / False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.