Derby Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release / False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A502566
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 07/31/2021 @ approximately 1716 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple Street in the Village of Orleans
VIOLATION:
1) Violation of Conditions of Release
2) False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities
ACCUSED: Gerin Fortin
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to an address on Maple Street in the Village of Orleans to serve Gerin Fortin court paperwork. Upon trooper’s arrival it became known Fortin had left the residence, violating his court ordered curfew condition. On the following day Fortin was located and subsequently placed under arrest and transported back to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks for processing. Fortin was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility with a citation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/03/2021 @ 1300 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED