Derby Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release / False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A502566

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 07/31/2021 @ approximately 1716 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple Street in the Village of Orleans

VIOLATION:

1) Violation of Conditions of Release

2) False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

ACCUSED: Gerin Fortin

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to an address on Maple Street in the Village of Orleans to serve Gerin Fortin court paperwork. Upon trooper’s arrival it became known Fortin had left the residence, violating his court ordered curfew condition. On the following day Fortin was located and subsequently placed under arrest and transported back to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks for processing. Fortin was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility with a citation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/03/2021 @ 1300 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED