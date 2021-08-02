Authenticate Pro Hires New CTO To Help Expand And Develop The Company
Authenticate Pro Hires Joe Shepherd as new CTO. Joe Shepherd is a global technology Entrepreneur
I believe significant potential exists to streamline and enhance the authentication process using Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Image technologies.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authenticate Pro Hires Joe Shepherd as new CTO.
Joe Shepherd is a global technology Entrepreneur, Consultant, and Veteran who has helped hundreds of companies worldwide bring their ideas to market. A Serial Entrepreneur, Joe is the Founder and CEO of Eczentric; a Startup Studio whose focus is on helping first-time and non-technical founders launch companies. His last venture, ZenLeap Talent Marketplace was created to remove bias from the sourcing process and was acquired in 2021.
A veteran of global innovation, Joe has held leadership roles with some of the world’s most well-known organizations. These include Microsoft and CDW. He also has more than a decade of consulting with companies like Procter and Gamble, Scripps Networks, Valvoline, Kumon, and Liberty Global. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force where he worked with the F-16 Falcon and the B2 Spirit Stealth Bomber. Joe is pursuing his Ph.D. in Business Strategy and Innovation, he currently holds an MBA from St. Thomas More College, an MIS degree from Park University & an Aerospace Technology degree from the Community College of the Air Force. Mr. Shepherd states “ I am excited about the opportunity to be part of Authenticate Pro and the possibilities that exist. I believe significant potential exists to streamline and enhance the authentication process using Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Image technologies.
Authenticate Pro is expanding it’s team after launching it’s Beta service in 2019 that has proven to increase sales for retailers by using its service. Due to COVID 19 and the retail stores being shut down, more consumers are shopping online now. However, as businesses are reopening Authenticate Pro is gearing up to handle the business that will come from both the retail storefronts as well as its service directly to consumers. Ray Salem Founder and CEO States, “our primary message to consumers is to make sure your item is authentic to remove doubt and have peace of mind.” It’s slogan is “In God We Trust and everything else we Authenticate.”
Authenticate Pro provides a simple and unique authentication process to provide the peace of mind for buyers and to enable sellers to differentiate themselves in the e-commerce brick and mortar retail marketplace. The counterfeit industry is estimated to be $1.7 Trillion as of 2017 and is expected to reach $2.8 Trillion by 2022.
Authenticate Pro’s patent pending process brings buyers, sellers and experts together when making a brand name purchase. Authenticate Pro's system helps minimize the chance of buying or selling a counterfeit.
By using the Authenticate Pro authentication guarantee consumers make sure the merchandise they buy is authentic, removes doubt and gives them peace of mind. This helps us make this world more safe and authentic. Counterfeit merchandise is connected to human trafficking.
Authenticate Pro, Inc. knowledgeable experts do thorough checks of items before issuing a “seal of approval” certifying an item’s authenticity.
The company will utilize very distinct competitive advantages including their patented process, as well as ease of use. The primary principle is to create a culture of trust between the buyer and the seller by placing a specific brand expert into the transaction. Authenticate Pro is the first company to file for a patent for this kind of authentication process.
Our team will continue to work and grow to keep the market space authenticated.
For more information about Authenticate Pro and it’s services go to www.authenticatepro.com
