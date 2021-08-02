Sunbridge Capital Partners LLC (Sunbridge) hires Chief Financial Officer in Miami, and Asia Analyst in Hong Kong
EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Staropoli joins Sunbridge as the firm’s Chief Financial Officer in the Miami office. Prior to joining Sunbridge, Stephen was Vice President at BlackRock performing internal audits across the firm’s investments, operations, risk, and compliance functions. Stephen is a Certified Public Accountant and started his career as an auditor at Ernst & Young. He also worked at Credit Suisse and AIG prior to working at Blackrock. “I interned with Anindya on an ad hoc research project, when I was in College. Eleven years later, when Anindya called me about this opportunity – my answer was an immediate Yes! I researched more about his journey as an investor, and about the team he has built, and I feel proud to be part of the Sunbridge team.
Julie Zhang joins Sunbridge as Equity Research Analyst in Sunbridge’s Hong Kong office. Julie was an Equity Research Analyst with ICBC prior to joining Sunbridge. Julie earned a Master’s in Finance from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
“Sunbridge is focused on building a strong team, and a merit-driven flat corporate stricture” said Tahiti Roy, Sunbridge’s Head of Human Resources.
“I am excited to welcome our new team members. Attracting, and retaining high caliber professionals is key to success in our business. We are building a high-energy and performance-driven stimulating work environment where each day we learn and grow” said Anindya Chatterjee, Founder and CEO of Sunbridge.
About Sunbridge Capital Partners
Sunbridge Capital Partners, a Registered Investment Adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is an independent asset management firm. Sunbridge Capital Partners provides institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth office clients with access to investment opportunities in Emerging Market Equities. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Sunbridge Capital Partners, has offices in Hong Kong (SAR), and New York.
Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Sunbridge Capital Partners may be obtained at: https://www.sunbridgecapitalpartners.com
Additional information about Sunbridge Capital Partners can be obtained from: https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/firm/summary/312611.
For further information contact Tahiti Roy, Human Resources, PR & Media, troy@sunbridgecapitalpartners.com
Anindya Chatterjee
