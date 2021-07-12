Sunbridge Capital Partners Completes Acquisition of Leading Emerging Markets Fund
Sunbridge Capital Partners successfully completed its purchase of the rights to manage the Fiera Capital Emerging Markets Fund [the Fund] on July 9, 2021. The acquisition agreement was made in March 2021. The Fund has been renamed as the Sunbridge Capital Emerging Markets Fund [Ticker: CNRYX/RIMIX]. As of June 30, 2021, the Fund had approximately US$675mn of assets under management.
Mr. Chatterjee has been the lead portfolio manager of the Fiera Capital Emerging Markets Fund [formerly City National Rochdale Emerging Markets Fund] since its Dec 14, 2011, inception. “We are extremely proud of our results since the Fund’s inception. We are fundamental investors and take pride in our long-term performance track record.” said Mr. Chatterjee.
Sunbridge Capital Partners specializes in Emerging Markets and Global Markets Investment Strategies. Mr. Chatterjee is the Founder/CEO and chief investment officer of the firm. Sandeep Muthangi, based in Sunbridge’s Hong Kong office is Managing Director of Research. Joseph Block heads the firm’s trading and operations. Michael J Lynch directs the firm’s compliance and business strategy. Tahiti Roy leads Human Resources and is part of the firm’s core management team.
About Sunbridge Capital Partners
Sunbridge Capital Partners, a Registered Investment Adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is an independent asset management firm that manages the Sunbridge Capital Emerging Markets Fund. Sunbridge Capital Partners provides institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth office clients with access to investment opportunities in Emerging Market Equities. As of June 30, 2021, the Fund had approximately US$675mn of assets under management. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Sunbridge Capital Partners, has offices in Hong Kong (SAR), and New York.
Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Sunbridge Capital Partners may be obtained at: https://www.sunbridgecapitalpartners.com
Additional information about Sunbridge Capital Partners can be obtained from: https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/firm/summary/312611.
Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Investors should consult with their advisors before making investment decisions. The fund’s investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information and may be obtained by visiting www.Sunbridgecapitalpartners.com or by calling +1 (877) 771-7721. Read it carefully before investing.
All investments involve risk and principal loss is possible.
The Sunbridge Capital Emerging Markets Fund is distributed by IMST Distributors, LLC.
