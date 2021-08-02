Recruiting for Good Announces Job for Tech Professionals to Land H1 Sponsorship
Recruiting for Good is helping a company in NJ staff it's IT department. Company will sponsor H1 visas for tech professionals with Master's Degrees.
Recruiting for Good is helping a NJ company looking to staff their IT Department and will sponsor H1 visas for professionals with Master's Degrees, and at least 2 years of work experience (in data analysis, data engineering, and data science).
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "As an immigrant, who attended college in the US, I know how important it is to land a great job. We are grateful to work with our client, who is willing to sponsor H1 visas; and help professionals find a path to Citizenship."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good provides US companies creative staffing solutions for a better tomorrow. Our staffing agency offers retained search services, contract, and contract to hire solutions.
Recruiting for Good strives to deliver a personal service for professionals seeking representation. With over 25 years in business, we have successfully placed professionals who have thrived in the US and improved their lives.
