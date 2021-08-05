The Approaching Anniversary of Federal Protections for Wild Horses Should be a Time To Celebrate an American Icon

This won’t happen in 2021.

ATLANTA , GA., UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the 50th anniversary of the Wild and Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971 drawing near, it’s reasonable to believe that the country’s wild horses and burros are safe and cared for on America’s public lands. This isn’t the case. The Wild and Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971, WFRHBA, is an Act of Congress that received unanimous support in the House and Senate and was signed into law by President Richard Nixon on December 18, 1971. The Act required the protection, management, and control of wild free-roaming horses and burros on public lands.

Excerpt: “I believe that S. 1116, which I am approving today, prepares us to take just such measures. Embodying the best judgment of both the Congress and the executive branch, it should do much to insure a continuing safe habitat for wild horses and burros on the public lands of the United States.”

https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/statement-signing-bill-protect-wild-horses-and-burros

Wild horses are being rounded up and removed from public lands in accelerated numbers. Record setting heat and ongoing drought are occurring in the western states and are the reasons given for mass removals. But the advocacy community is asking why the horses and burros, protected by law, are being removed first and privately owned livestock are remaining. Supporters believe the Bureau of Land Management should remove the livestock from Herd Management Areas first, then work to protect the food and water resources for the horses.

The Bureau of Land Management published their updated Wild Horse and Burro Gather Schedule on August 2nd. They released information to the public regarding additional upcoming removals, some with only three days public notice. At the present time, Congress is funding the wild horse and burro program under a plan opposed by many advocates called the Path Forward. The Administration did not respond to recent requests for help from the public during July’s phone-call and email campaigns or the rallies held in Salt Lake City and Washington, D.C. A Judge recently denied a request for an injunction to put a stop to the Onaqui wild horse roundup in Utah.

The items listed below are a few ways people can help with equine protection efforts:

. Get to know key staff members in your lawmakers’ offices and contact them routinely.

. Support organizations working to locate adopters and sanctuaries for captured mustangs.

. Maintain communication with and provide information to news outlets.

The country’s advocacy community is facing a challenging road ahead. Together they will move forward and continue working to protect wild horses and burros. “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much,”- Helen Keller.