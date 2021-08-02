Bidding set to close on Puckett Neighborhood Amarillo Texas Home Announces Assiter Auctioneers
Don't miss this chance to bid your price and enjoy the many wonderful features of this home before summer is over.”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces the auction of a well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with notable features in the Puckett neighborhood of Amarillo, Texas, on Tuesday, August 10 at 5:30 pm according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
“Don't miss this chance to bid your price and enjoy the many wonderful features of this home before summer is over,” said Assiter. “Opportunity awaits the new owner of this property.”
3922 Eaton Drive, Amarillo, Texas 79109 is a 2,050 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage,” said Ryan Rickles, auction agent. “This home offers lots of opportunity for outdoor relaxing and entertaining. Additionally, it is conveniently located close to local schools.”
Highlights include a kitchen w/updated countertops, dining area which opens to a large living area, wood burning fireplace, master bedroom and covered patio looking out on large backyard with storage shed.
For information, call Ryan Rickles (806.584.8954) or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900) or visit www.assiter.com.
The auction is open to the public and will be a live event with onsite bidding at 3922 Eaton Drive, Amarillo, Texas. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.
Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.
About Assiter Auctioneers
