VRM Lending LLC Offers Vendee™ Loan Program to Help Qualified Buyers Purchase VA-Owned Homes

VRM Lending will now offer the Vendee™ Loan Program to allow qualified borrowers to purchase properties owned by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA).

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newest member of the Vendor Resource Management Real Estate Alliance (VRMREA), VRM Lending LLC will manage the unique loan program that lets investors and owner-occupiers — including non-military borrowers — take advantage of competitive rates that can save thousands of dollars compared to a standard mortgage.

Borrowers can purchase investment properties or primary residences for low or no money down with no mortgage insurance requirements, helping to make finding a home easier and more affordable during a global pandemic that put the housing market on pause. Loans through the Vendee™ Loan Program put buyers at an advantage often with lower rates and faster closing times.

VRM Lending’s goal is to carefully guide buyers through the home loan process, so they can confidently select the best mortgage from the many mortgage options that are available today. At vrmlending.com, buyers can easily search the thousands of properties for sale, learn about the loan process, and even calculate monthly payments.

Launched in 2020 with the mission to set a high standard in the mortgage industry, the VA Vendee™ loan through VRM Lending makes finding home financing easy with simple qualifications, low-interest rates, no-prepayment penalties, and quick close times. VRM Lending is part of the VRM Real Estate Alliance and is a certified minority-owned business committed to helping families, neighborhoods and communities impacted by foreclosure — and to supporting women-, minority-, disabled-, veteran-, and LGBT-owned businesses. For more information on VRM Lending, visit vrmlending.com.