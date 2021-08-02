Creō-Tech Industrial Group launches with two key acquisitions fuelled by a financing and partnership with Duke Royalty
‘Innovation through Synergy’VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creō-Tech Industrial Group Inc. today announces the launch of their privately-owned, full service and environmentally responsible electro-mechanical, industrial automation and multi-disciplinary engineering Group of Companies. “With this launch we have acquired the Calgary, Alberta based Axial Group of Companies and the Vancouver, British Columbia based Silhouette Enclosures,” says Dirk Maritz, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Creō-Tech. “We are very proud that most of the existing majority shareholders, of the acquired companies, will retain senior leadership roles as well as take ownership positions within the newly formed Creō-Tech group of companies.”
Creō-Tech owns and operates profitable businesses in the industrial, electro-mechanical engineering, automation and high-tech manufacturing space, and aspires to be a North American full-service, focused and high-quality EPC firm.
“We are incredibly fortunate to partner with Duke Royalty for this venture, a leading provider of alternative capital solutions to a diversified range of profitable and long-established businesses in Europe and North America. Duke is a strategic long-term partner to businesses within their portfolio. Their capital enables business owners to grow their businesses without compromising control or ownership and removes refinancing risk. Their approach enables Creō-Tech to provide strong, predictable, and long-term returns to shareholders. As part of this partnership, Creō-Tech will have available funds to pursue further targeted acquisitions and fuel continued strategic growth,” says Brittany Ray-Wilks, Co-Founder, Director and COO of Creō-Tech.
The Axial Group of Companies (“Axial Group”) is a boutique, multi-disciplinary engineering firm offering clients EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) services, in a wide variety of industries. Established in Calgary, Alberta in 1997, the Axial Group consists of Axial Inc., Axial Group Inc., Tarco Systems Inc., Tarco Consulting Inc., and Tarco International Inc. With comprehensive industry expertise and technological capabilities, Axial delivers innovative structural and electro-mechanical engineering, industrial automation and industrial IT solutions, in both new construction and retrofit environments. Axial has extensive global expertise and has delivered and managed projects and services internationally. Creō-Tech welcomes Rod Orsten (Director of Business Development – Axial/Tarco), George Chong (Director of Operations – Axial/Tarco) and Patrick Feighan (Director of Commercial – Axial/Tarco) to the team.
Silhouette Enclosures Ltd. (“Silhouette”) is a specialized and North American leader in custom industrial enclosure and control room design as well as manufacturing. Silhouette works directly with their clients to customize the structural and electro-mechanical designs, develop innovative acoustic and vibration solutions, and manufacture a high-quality product. Currently Silhouette offers design and manufacturing capabilities in the areas of material handling control rooms, electrical buildings, large scale generator and power generation, HVAC and mechanical control systems, operator booths, portable scientific laboratories, and mechanical enclosures and buildings. They supply products worldwide, with a primary focus in the Telecommunications, Utilities, Marine & Port, Material Handling, Forestry, Mining, and Oil & Gas Industries. Creō-Tech also welcomes Dave de Ste Croix to the team as Director of Engineering & Business Development - Silhouette.
“We are both proud and excited about our partnership with Creō-Tech Industrial group,” said Neil Johnson, CEO of Duke Royalty. “Duke’s investment in Creō-Tech is consistent with our current investment strategy, as the investment supports a buy-and-build model through the acquisition of long standing, profitable companies in an attractive and fragmented market with potential for additional follow-on investments, while diversifying Duke’s geographic presence with its first significant deal in North America. Duke is backing a strong management team in Creō-Tech with significant industry experience that will look to identify and acquire attractive businesses, while deriving growth and profitability across the group by realizing synergies and pooling of back-end financial functions.”
About Creō-Tech Industrial Group Inc:
Creō-Tech is a privately-owned group of companies offering innovative multi-disciplinary engineering and manufacturing applications in energy, power generation, material handling, mining, manufacturing and processing, telecommunications and utilities markets. In addition to its reputable manufacturing operation, Creō-Tech offers a full complement of services to the North American Industrial mid-market, including structural, electro-mechanical, automation and technical support solutions. Creō-Tech offers a competitive advantage by executing on a customized approach, to meet client’s needs with innovative solutions. To learn more, visit creotechgroup.com.
