Creō-Tech Industrial Group Inc. (“Creō-Tech”) and Axial and Tarco Group Announcement
Creō-Tech are pleased to announce the appointment of Nathan Maubert as President and Matthew Polk as VP of Business Development with Tarco & Axial Group.
With the appointment of Nathan and Matthew, we are ensuring the continued success of Tarco and Axial group of companies while strengthening the entire Creō-Tech group.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Dirk Maritz, CEO
Creō-Tech are pleased to announce the appointment of Nathan Maubert as President succeeding George Chong, and Matthew Polk as Vice-President of Business Development succeeding Rod Orsten, with Tarco and the Axial group of companies. With combined experience of over 16 years with Tarco, Nathan and Matthew have a solid track record and proven leadership capabilities.
We look forward to the new leadership group continuing to foster growth while taking advantage of and expanding the synergies within the Creō-Tech group of companies.
George Chong, Rod Orsten and Patrick Feighan will now transition to advisor roles to support Creō-Tech group of companies.
We would like to take this opportunity to thank George, Patrick and Rod for their empowering, inspiring and inclusive leadership over the years, that has made Tarco and the Axial group of companies into organizations to be proud of! As leaders, the three have facilitated and developed a strong, cohesive team and company culture that is unprecedented! We are so grateful for all of your hard work and dedication. Thank you.
