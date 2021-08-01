Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made and Suspect Sought in Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offenses: 1700 Block of Gales Street, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offenses that occurred on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in the 1700 block of Gales Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 7:34 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the other suspect took the victim’s property.  A struggle ensued and the armed suspect shot the victim.  The suspects then fled the scene with the victim’s property.  The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Saturday, July 31, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of North Dinwiddie, VA, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

 

The second suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

