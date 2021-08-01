Celebrating 16 Years in Digital Same Day Dental Solutions
Dr. Jeffrey N. Suffoletta of Functional Aesthetic Dentistry Celebrates 16 years in digital same day dentistry and crowns!LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a pioneer and mentor of teaching others in the field of digital same day dentistry, Functional Aesthetic Dentistry is celebrating over 16 years of dedicated service to patients in the Las Vegas Valley. Since its inception, Dr. Suffoletta has maintain a dedicated mindset focused on providing precision dentistry through advancements in dental technology.
This has allowed his practice to provide his patients with a level of service that is further complemented by their speed. In the past, a procedure like a dental crown would easily take between 2 or 3 weeks to complete. This process has since been taken down to a single visit with Computer Aided Design and Manufacturing (CAD/CAM).
Digital imaging such as the Galileos 3D scanner has been in development for about the last 35 years. The concept behind digital imaging for dentistry was to allow a dentist to be better acquainted with the area they are examining and preparing to operate on. However, around the same time, CEREC came into the picture and same day dental crowns were born.
CEREC milling machine works hand in hand with a 3D CT scan like Galileo in order to provide a comfortable and precise fitting for a tooth implant or dental crown. With CEREC, long gone are the days of rescheduling 3 weeks later to wait for your tooth to arrive from a distant lab. The machine creates a ceramic crown for placement ready to go in less than 10 minutes.
On a meeting with Dr. Suffoletta he stated, “We’re very excited to be celebrating 16 years of advanced modern dentistry. We aim to maintain this position as we move forward with our patients to ensure that they receive the most safe and precise fitting tooth or dental crown.”
He continued to say, “There are actually many dental services we can provide in a single day, but for many dentists in the industry, providing same day dental crowns or implants hasn’t always been a simple task. That’s why I have always been proud that our dental practice was one of the first to bring this service to Las Vegas Valley residents. Similarly, we aim to stay on top of the latest dental technologies so that can we continue to improve and help modernize dentistry in our city.”
As part of their ongoing progress, the team at Functional Aesthetic Dentistry is working with 3D printing technology to create tools that help an implant procedure go smoother. These tools help in the placement of the implant post, it helps ensure a tight and correct fit. What’s next in dentistry and for Team Suffoletta? Only time will tell, but things are looking bright.
Dr. Suffoletta's mission is to provide his patients with the highest quality, state of the art dentistry built upon education, experience and excellence. Accomplishing a comprehensive dental experience is made possible with our new Gallileos 3D Cone Beam, our painless laser procedures, same day crowns and dental implants.
Born and raised in the Las Vegas area. His Las Vegas dental practice focuses on preventive, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry. After earning his dental degree from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas School of Dental Medicine, Dr. Suffoletta made a commitment to himself and his future patients to keep up to date on the latest technology available in the dental field. Even today, he continues to integrate advances in the dental industry into his practice.
Dr. Jeffrey N. Suffoletta
Functional Aesthetic Dentistry
+ 17026710001
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter